MIAMI BEACH | The following registered parishioners of St. Joseph Church, Miami Beach, lived in Champlain Towers South and remain missing, according to an announcement made by Father Juan Sosa, St. Joseph’s pastor, at the parish Masses on Sunday, June 27. St. Joseph is the parish closest to the site of the collapse.
- Gonzalo and María Torres, Apt. 912. Gonzalo's body was recovered July 2.
- Magaly Delgado, Apt. 911. Her body was recovered June 30.
- Raymond and Mercedes Urgelles, Apt. 211
- Hilda Noriega, Apt. 602. Her body was recovered June 29. Her funeral was set for July 6 at St. Patrick Church, Miami Beach.
- Julio and Angela Velasquez, Apt. 304
- Juan and Ana Mora and their son, Juan Jr., Apt. 1011
- Graciela Cattarossi and family, Apt. 501. Cattarossi's body and that of her 7-year-old daughter, Stella, were recovered July 2; her parents and sister are still missing.
- Marcus and Anaely Guara and their two daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, Apt. 802. Lucia made her first Communion at St. Joseph in 2019, Laura was baptized there in 2016. Marcus, 52, was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High in Miami. He was confirmed to be among the dead June 29. A day later, authorities announced that his wife and daughters' bodies had been recovered. Their funeral took place July 6 at St. Joseph.
Parishioners Cesar and Carla Guerrero, Apt. 504, were not in the building that night.
The following, while still registered, had sold their condo prior to January 24:
- Maggie Manrara, Apt. 1201
- Michael Hansen, Apt. 611
The following were rescued among the original 35 residents that got out after the collapse of the building:
- Alfredo, Marian and Michael Lopez (son), Apt. 605
The list of names was placed on the altar, and parishioners were invited to add the names of other people who might not be registered but perhaps visited the condos and attended the church on weekends.
“We’d like to remember everyone who’s missing at this time,” Father Sosa said. Those include:
- A parishioner at St. Patrick Church, also in Miami Beach, who has been confirmed among the dead: Manny Lafont, 54.
- Stacie Fang, 54, the mother of Msgr. Edward Pace High School student Jonah Handler, who was rescued from the rubble shortly after the collapse. His family has established a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
- The mother of two graduates of St. Theresa School in Coral Gables (both now young adults): Francis Plasencia. Her son, Pablo Plasencia, is a 2009 Belen graduate. Plasencia is also a parishioner at Epiphany Parish in south Miami. Her body was recovered July 5.
- Those missing with connections to Belen include the brother (Richard) and sister-in-law of Frank Rovirosa, a 1978 graduate; and Rosi Maza, the sister of a Jesuit priest, Father Manolo Maza, who works in the Dominican Republic. El Nuevo Herald reported she was an Epiphany parishioner whose two sons graduated from Columbus.
ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO
Florida Catholic staff
MIAMI BEACH | Hope Sadowski knew, when she heard about the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, that Hilda Noriega, her 92-year-old fellow parishioner at St. Joseph, might be among the dead.
“I knew that the chances of her having survived a fall from the sixth floor were very slim,” said Sadowski, an administrative assistant in the archdiocesan Department of Schools and a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph.
That’s where the two had met — but in the way parishioners often know each other, by sight and not necessarily by name. Both Noriega and Sadowski often attended daily Mass at the church — the closest to the site of the collapse. The part of Champlain Towers South that remains standing is visible from the church parking lot.
Noriega’s son is the chief of police of North Bay Village. She was the 12th victim found. Her body was recovered July 5.
A statement issued by the family through the North Bay Village government noted: “The Noriegas have lost the 'heart and soul' and 'matriarch' of their family, but will get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for."
Sadowski saw Noriega at Mass the Monday before the collapse.
“Lovely, lovely lady. Very, very sweet,” said Sadowski, who got to know Noriega better several years ago, when the archdiocese announced the closing of Archbishop Curley Notre Dame High School in Miami. It merged with Msgr. Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens at the end of June 2017.
Noriega’s daughter, Cathy, was a member of Curley-Notre Dame’s class of 1986. She died in a car accident before graduation. In her memory, Noriega and her classmates commissioned a statue of the Virgin Mary to be placed in front of the chapel at the school. When it closed, Noriega asked Sadowski to find a suitable home for it, preferably in another school.
That’s where Father Christopher Marino, rector of St. Mary Cathedral, came in.
“The statue was placed in the corner of the cathedral, across the street from the parish hall” and the cathedral school, Sadowski said.
She also heard, although it could not be confirmed, that rescuers found Hilda “with a rosary in her hand.”
Her funeral took place July 6 at St. Patrick Church, Miami Beach.
