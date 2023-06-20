This year's recipients of the Lucy Petrillo Scholarship Award received $4,000 towards their Catholic high school tuition and fees. From left, Mary Weber, president of the scholarship committee, Ashley Elvir Lainez, from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs School, Milagros Funes, from St. Lawrence School, Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado, Christine Bien-Aime, from St. James School, Sasha Jean-Felix, from St. Mary's Cathedral School, and Karen Lorenzen, president of the MACCW.
Karen Lorenzen, president of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, gives a statue of the Virgin Mary to Annya Fernandes Koszas, this year’s recipient of the Our Lady of Good Counsel award April 29, 2023.
Khloe Paredes, senior at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, receives her Golden Rose award from Karen Lorenzen, president of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. Her mother, Dolce Paredes, received a blue rose also in recognition April 29, 2023.
Sara Rodriguez, senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, receives her Golden Rose award from Karen Lorenzen, president of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. Her mother, Daniela Martinez, received a blue rose also in recognition April 29, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE | Nearly 100 women attended the 65th anniversary celebration of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, a daylong event that also served as its annual convention.
According to its website, the council acts through its membership to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership, and service. Since 1958, the council has served the Church and communities of South Florida through action in religious, educational, social, and economic fields. Its goal is to unite all the parish women’s groups in the archdiocese in purpose, direction and action.
“Your support and empowerment of women to be spiritual leaders and of service to the Church are a great support to the archbishop, priests, and parishes,” said Miami Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado, who gave the blessing at the luncheon. “I want to call on the presence of the Holy Spirit to bless all women who participate in this Council to support their evangelization efforts.”
The theme of the April 29, 2023, convention was “Our mission is singular, to be united with Mary as our guide.”
One of the main speakers was Susie Hartling from the National Council of Catholic Women, who spoke to the attendees about the connection between their mission and the Blessed Mother and how they are following in Mary’s footsteps.
“I hope the women go home and they recognize the difference between each member, respect the differences between each member, and think about the importance of being together following Mary’s mission,” said Hartling. “My hope is that they continue to come together to do God’s work as a unit.”
During the convention luncheon, the archdiocesan council also announced the winners of its scholarship fund, and the recipients of the Golden Rose and Our Lady of Good Counsel awards.
Its scholarship fund was established in 1996, and since then has awarded over $341,000 to 76 eighth-grade girls seeking to continue their education in a Catholic high school. The recipients this year will receive $4,000 each toward their tuition and fees.
This year’s recipients are:
• Sasha Jean-Felix, from St. Mary’s Cathedral School in Miami, who will be attending Immaculata-LaSalle High in Miami;
• Christine Bien-Aime, from St. James School in North Miami, who will be attending Msgr. Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens;
• Milagros Funes, from St. Lawrence School in North Miami Beach, who will be attending Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood;
• Ashley Elvir-Lainez, from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs School in Fort Lauderdale, who will be attending St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
This year’s conference also had two Golden Rose recipients. The first was Khloe Paredes, a graduating senior at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Miami and a member of the National Honor Society. Her mother, Dolce Paredes, received a blue rose, the blue hue representing the colors of the council.
The second Golden Rose recipient was Sara Rodriguez, a graduating senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami and a member of multiple non-profit organizations. Her mother, Daniela Martinez, from St. Thomas the Apostle Church, also received a blue rose.
In addition to receiving the Golden Rose and a certificate, both received a one-year membership as students to the National Council of Catholic Women.
The final recognition at the convention was the Our Lady of Good Counsel award, the archdiocesan council’s highest honor. Recipient Annya Fernandes Koszas received a pin and a statue of the Virgin Mary. She is from All Saints Parish in Sunrise and serves as parliamentarian for the parish women’s group. Born in Cuba in 1942, she emigrated to the United States in 1960, and has been involved in multiple facets of Church life, including the Council of Catholic Women for over 60 years.
“I feel very much honored and humbled that I have received this award from the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women,” said Koszas, who began her involvement with the Council of Catholic Women in the Orlando Diocese in 1988. “I hope that the women here take advantage of the opportunity of growing spiritually as well as in leadership and service. There are three main components of the Council of Catholic Women that have been a part of my development over the years. One is spirituality, the second is leadership, and the third is service, and they all go together. It’s not like one is above the others; they all go together.”
The awards were presented by Bishop Delgado and by Karen Lorenzen, archdiocesan council president.
This is an abbreviated version of the article that originally appeared online. Read the full article here: https://bit.ly/3C7u4Cj.
