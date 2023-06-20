MACCW convention

This year's recipients of the Lucy Petrillo Scholarship Award received $4,000 towards their Catholic high school tuition and fees. From left, Mary Weber, president of the scholarship committee, Ashley Elvir Lainez, from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs School, Milagros Funes, from St. Lawrence School, Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado, Christine Bien-Aime, from St. James School, Sasha Jean-Felix, from St. Mary's Cathedral School, and Karen Lorenzen, president of the MACCW.

 JONATHAN MARTINEZ | FC
Karen Lorenzen, president of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, gives a statue of the Virgin Mary to Annya Fernandes Koszas, this year’s recipient of the Our Lady of Good Counsel award April 29, 2023.
Khloe Paredes, senior at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, receives her Golden Rose award from Karen Lorenzen, president of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. Her mother, Dolce Paredes, received a blue rose also in recognition April 29, 2023.
Sara Rodriguez, senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, receives her Golden Rose award from Karen Lorenzen, president of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. Her mother, Daniela Martinez, received a blue rose also in recognition April 29, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE  |  Nearly 100 women attended the 65th anniversary celebration of the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, a daylong event that also served as its annual convention. 

According to its website, the council acts through its membership to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership, and service. Since 1958, the council has served the Church and communities of South Florida through action in religious, educational, social, and economic fields. Its goal is to unite all the parish women’s groups in the archdiocese in purpose, direction and action. 

