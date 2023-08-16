MIAMI  |  Kathia Sanchez grew up with two families — those of her divorced parents — and always felt pulled in two directions, facing decisions on where to spend Christmas, vacations and family engagements and feeling guilty for missing the other celebration.

Seeking peace and fulfillment, she attended an Emmaus women’s retreat 12 years ago and turned her life towards God, experiencing the strength of living in God’s presence and dedicating time to spiritual reflection. Then last year, she saw a notice on her Emmaus chat about a new Life-Giving Wounds retreat offered by the Miami Archdiocese for adult children of divorce. She felt called to participate.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.