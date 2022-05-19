In “The Power and the Glory,” Graham Greene’s novel of an imperfect priest caught in the violence of the anti-Catholic Mexican Revolution of the 1920s, the protagonist runs from village to village a wanted man: His parishioners want him for the sacraments; his persecutors for death in front of a firing squad.
Such is the power and the glory of the Most Blessed Sacrament — evoking both love and contempt. And this is not only the stuff of novels; for real life is more dramatic than fiction. Since the time of Nero, when Christians in Rome retreated to the catacombs to celebrate the Mass, enemies of the Church knew that to prevail in the fight against her they had to separate the people from the Mass.
Mass attendance is the primary indicator of “Catholic identity” — in other words, going to Mass is what makes us Catholic — or in the more erudite words of the Second Vatican Council, the Eucharist “is the source and the summit of Christian life.” For this reason, pastors of the Church continually insist on the obligation of the faithful to attend Mass on the Lord’s Day. This is a grave obligation that binds all Catholics, and this obligation is easy to understand if we remember how vital Sunday is for the Christian life.
Yet for some time now, a major concern of bishops and many others has been the declining belief in and lack of understanding of the Eucharist among Catholics. For this reason, the Church in the United States is about to embark on a three-year-long “Eucharistic Revival.”
“The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church,” a pastoral letter approved by the full body of bishops in November 2021, will serve as a foundation for this Eucharistic Revival which hopefully will engage Catholics throughout the country in deepening their faith in the Eucharistic Presence of Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. The Revival will culminate in a national Eucharistic Congress in July 2024 in Indianapolis.
The Holy Eucharist — the Body and Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ present in the Most Blessed Sacrament — is God’s gift for the life of the world. As God once fed the Hebrews who wandered in the desert in search of the Promised Land, God gives us the Body and Blood of Christ, “manna” of the New Covenant, and the “indispensable food that sustains us as we cross the desert of this world, dried by ideological and economic systems that do not promote life, but repress it; a world in which the logic of power and possession dominates, instead of the logic of service and love; a world in which the culture of violence and death often triumphs.” (Pope Benedict)
This miracle was anticipated on Holy Thursday at the Last Supper and was realized on Good Friday in Jesus’ sacrificial gift: the gift of his Body broken for us and the gift of his Blood shed for us and for the salvation of the world. This miracle is continued through all time, until he comes, by the work of the Holy Spirit in every Mass in which Jesus’ gift of self is always newly present.
St. Augustine of Hippo (354 AD to 430 AD) composed this Eucharistic hymn that sums up why the Blessed Sacrament is so important for us Catholics. Let the revival begin!
O sacrament of devotion!
O sign of unity!
O bond of charity!
Most sweet Jesus, how happy is the one who is full of you,
how happy who is drunk with you.
That person wants nothing, but the love of Jesus.
Pierce, sweet Lord Jesus,
Pierce the inmost parts
of my most sweet soul
with the joyous and healthful wound of Thy love;
So that it adores only you, only desires you,
and may always adhere to you
and may possess you forever.
Que comience el Reavivamiento Eucarístico!
En “El poder y la gloria”, la novela de Graham Greene sobre un sacerdote imperfecto atrapado en la violencia de la revolución mexicana anticatólica de la década de 1920, el protagonista corre de pueblo en pueblo como un hombre buscado: sus feligreses lo quieren para los sacramentos; sus perseguidores, para darle muerte frente a un pelotón de fusilamiento.
Tal es el poder y la gloria del Santísimo Sacramento, que evoca tanto el amor como el desprecio. Y esto no es solo materia de novelas; porque la vida real es más dramática que la ficción. Desde los tiempos de Nerón, cuando los cristianos de Roma se retiraban a las catacumbas para celebrar la Misa, los enemigos de la Iglesia sabían que para prevalecer en la lucha contra ella tenían que separar al pueblo de la Misa.
La asistencia a Misa es el principal indicador de la “identidad católica” —en otras palabras, ir a Misa es lo que nos hace católicos— o en las palabras más eruditas del Concilio Vaticano II, la Eucaristía “es la fuente y la cumbre de la vida cristiana”. Por eso, los pastores de la Iglesia insisten continuamente en la obligación de los fieles de asistir a Misa el día del Señor. Esta es una obligación grave que vincula a todos los católicos, y esta obligación es fácil de entender si recordamos cuán vital es el domingo para la vida cristiana.
Sin embargo, desde hace algún tiempo, una de las principales preocupaciones de los obispos y muchos otros ha sido la disminución de la fe y la falta de comprensión de la Eucaristía entre los católicos. Por esta razón, la Iglesia en los Estados Unidos está a punto de emprender un “Reavivamiento Eucarístico” de tres años.
“El Misterio de la Eucaristía en la Vida de la Iglesia”, una carta pastoral aprobada por el cuerpo completo de obispos en noviembre de 2021, servirá como base para este Reavivamiento Eucarístico que, con suerte, involucrará a los católicos de todo el país para profundizar su fe en la Presencia Eucarística de Nuestro Señor en el Santísimo Sacramento. El Reavivamiento culminará en un Congreso Eucarístico nacional en julio de 2024, en Indianápolis.
La Sagrada Eucaristía, el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo, presente en el Santísimo Sacramento, es el regalo de Dios para la vida del mundo. Como Dios una vez alimentó a los hebreos que vagaban por el desierto en busca de la Tierra Prometida, Dios nos da el Cuerpo y la Sangre de Cristo, el “maná” del Nuevo Pacto, y el “alimento indispensable que sostiene mientras se atraviesa el desierto de este mundo, aridecido por sistemas ideológicos y económicos que no promueven la vida, sino que más bien la impiden; un mundo donde domina la lógica del poder y del tener, más que la del servicio y del amor; un mundo donde no raramente triunfa la cultura de la violencia y de la muerte.” (Papa Benedicto XVI).
Este milagro fue anticipado el Jueves Santo en la Última Cena y se realizó el Viernes Santo en el don sacrificial de Jesús: el don de su Cuerpo compartido por nosotros y el don de su Sangre derramada por nosotros y por la salvación del mundo. Este milagro es continuado a través de los tiempos —hasta que Él venga— por obra del Espíritu Santo en cada Misa, en la que la entrega de sí mismo por Jesús está siempre presente de nuevo.
San Agustín de Hipona (354-430) compuso este himno eucarístico, que resume por qué el Santísimo Sacramento es tan importante para nosotros los católicos:
¡Oh sacramento de piedad!
¡Oh signo de unidad!
¡Oh vínculo de caridad!
Dulcísimo Jesús, ¡cuán feliz es quien está lleno de ti!
¡Cuán feliz quien se embriaga de ti!
Tal persona no quiere nada, sino el amor de Jesús.
Atraviesa, dulce Señor Jesús,
atraviesa las partes más internas de mi alma dulcísima
con la llaga gozosa y saludable de tu amor,
para que solo te adore, solo te desee,
y pueda adherirse siempre a ti,
y pueda poseerte para siempre.
