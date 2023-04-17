MIAMI  |  Had he waited four more years, Lt. Elkin Sierra could have retired with a full pension from his $160,000-a-year career at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

But having been asked to “consider the priesthood” in 2006, he decided not to make God wait any longer. He entered St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami in 2010, and returned for good in 2013.

