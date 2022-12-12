MIA Red Mass 8

Lawyers, judges, friends and family members pray during the 2022 Red Mass, Dec. 1, 2022 at Gesu Church, Miami.

MIAMI  |  “First pinch!” William Castro exclaimed after a friend did the deed. Castro had invited everyone to give him the playful tweak, after receiving the highest honor given by the Miami Catholic Lawyers Guild.

His selection did raise eyebrows at the guild’s annual Red Mass Dec. 1, 2022. Most recipients of the Lex Christi, Lex Amoris Award have been respected judges – not disbarred lawyers and convicted felons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.