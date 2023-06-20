The month of June is dedicated to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, whose feast is always celebrated the Friday after the solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), which this year was June 16.
Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus is associated with St. Margaret Mary Alocoque (1647-1690) — just as devotion to the Divine Mercy is associated with St. Faustina Kowalska. St. Margaret Mary was privileged to receive visions of Jesus through which he gave her instructions on how the faithful can offer sacrifices in reparation for the offenses inflicted on his Sacred Heart, such as receiving holy Communion every first Friday of the month, observing an hour vigil every Thursday night in memory of his agony in Gethsemane, and celebrating the feast of the Sacred Heart every year.
The message of the Sacred Heart communicated to the world through Margaret Mary came at a critical important time in the Church’s history. At that time, a heresy called Jansenism was infecting the Church. This false teaching held many dangerous beliefs, among them a radical pessimism about human nature, a belief that most people would be damned and only a few saved. Jansenism promoted a rigorous observance of rules that robbed the souls of the faithful of joy. If you contemplate a crucifix, you see Jesus stretched out on the cross — his arms open wide as if to embrace all of humanity. But the Jansenists believed that Jesus died only to save a few — and not the many. And, thus, the effect of their heresy was to stifle hope in the hearts of believers.
Thanks to St. Margaret Mary and the spread of the devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Jansenist heresy of despair and hopelessness was refuted and rooted out of the Church. Yet, in the 20th century, a new hopelessness spread by the false ideologies of Marxism and fascism had begun to infect humanity. The dark convictions of these godless philosophies made hope, openness, mercy and tenderness appear abstract and impossible as solutions to “real problems.”
Once again, Jesus chose a poor, humble religious woman to confound the proud of heart. Sister Faustina’s revelations on the Divine Mercy contained the antidote to this spiritual sickness infecting our modern age. The rays of God’s mercy and grace will outshine humanity’s rays of anger and hatred.
Devotion to the Divine Mercy and devotion to the Sacred Heart both echo the invitation that Jesus makes in the gospels to those who are “weary and heavily burdened” because of sin and hurt to turn to him for mercy, healing and restoration. Indeed, devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and devotion to the Divine Mercy have one and the same message: namely, that humanity is good and is greatly loved by God, and God generously offers mercy to all.
These devotions, of course, add nothing to the “deposit of faith,” or the revelation of the faith that ended with the close of the Apostolic era; but they do foster a richer appreciation of that revelation which is about the God who is love, the God who, because he loves us, remains close to us. St. John Paul II once said: “It is this love which must inspire humanity today, if it is to face the crisis of the meaning of life, the challenges of the most diverse needs and, especially, the duty to defend the dignity of every human person.”
Jesus loves us with a human heart. The Sacred Heart of Jesus reminds us of the humanity of Jesus — but also of the concreteness of his love. Love is not an abstraction, it is not a philosophical axiom; love is always an action, a deed. It is a “giving away” of oneself — even as Jesus gave away himself on the cross for our salvation.
The Heart of Jesus was pierced on Calvary symbolizing the totality of Jesus’ gift of himself on the cross. But the blood and water that flowed from his side also symbolizes the sacraments of baptism and Eucharist. For this reason, the ancient Fathers of the Church would say that the Church was born from the pierced side of Christ, that is, the Church is born from the Heart of Jesus.
