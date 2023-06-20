Archbishop Thomas Wenski

The month of June is dedicated to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, whose feast is always celebrated the Friday after the solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), which this year was June 16.

Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus is associated with St. Margaret Mary Alocoque (1647-1690) — just as devotion to the Divine Mercy is associated with St. Faustina Kowalska. St. Margaret Mary was privileged to receive visions of Jesus through which he gave her instructions on how the faithful can offer sacrifices in reparation for the offenses inflicted on his Sacred Heart, such as receiving holy Communion every first Friday of the month, observing an hour vigil every Thursday night in memory of his agony in Gethsemane, and celebrating the feast of the Sacred Heart every year.

