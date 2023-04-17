Archbishop Thomas Wenski

Christ is risen — and his resurrection from the dead casts a decisive light on all that preceded it. Now, in the light of the Resurrection, Jesus’ words and the words of the prophets who preceded him are understood with a new clarity. The Cross, once rightly regarded as an instrument of cruel torture and shame, is now revealed as the Tree of Life: From now on, we understand that in embracing the cross, we are not robbed of life but instead we find true life.  

As Christians still living in the world, we will experience all manner of trials and tribulations. The sufferings of Christ do not exempt us from suffering ourselves; but his sufferings, seen in the light of his Resurrection, give meaning and hope to our own. Life is redeemed — for all its sorrows, pains and disappointments, life has meaning. And so, even suffering does not take away our joy in the future promise of our own Resurrection.

