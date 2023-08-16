LISBON, Portugal | “It’s fun. It’s joyful. It’s spectacular.”
With those words, Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan vocations director, tried to describe World Youth Day in Lisbon 2023 during one of his live posts on Instagram (@fr_matt90mez).
Father Gomez was part of the Miami delegation to WYD, Aug. 1-6, which numbered around 55 pilgrims from St. Thomas University, Cardinal Gibbons High School and half a dozen parishes. They were accompanied by Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado, who kicked off the journey by celebrating Mass July 30 — a Sunday — in the terminal of Madrid’s Barajas airport, as the pilgrims waited for their connecting flight to Lisbon.
The pilgrims chronicled their daily activities on social media, in their personal and parish accounts, more often on Instagram. Many of their images — including a close-up of Pope Francis as he made his rounds during the welcoming ceremony — were posted daily on the archdiocesan website (miamiarch.org) and archdiocesan Instagram (@catholicmiami).
Radio Paz 830AM/96.1FM also had correspondents in Lisbon who posted daily interviews and reports on Instagram (@radiopaz930am).
The six parishes that sent groups to World Youth Day as part of the official delegation were Notre Dame d’Haiti, St. John Neumann, and St. Thomas the Apostle in Miami; St. Louis in Pinecrest; St. Mark in Southwest Ranches; and St. Peter in Big Pine Key.
The priests accompanying them, in addition to Father Gomez, were Father Rafael Capó from St. Thomas University; Father Nicholas Toledo from St. John Neumann; and a friend of Father Capó, Father Cesar Solorio.
Thirteen other parishes were represented by around 360 members of the Neocatechumenal Way, with their priests and chaperones: Good Shepherd, Mother of Christ, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Kieran, St. James, St. Joachim, St. John Bosco, and St. Kieran in Miami; St. Lawrence in North Miam Beach; Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Fort Lauderdale; St. Katharine Drexel in Weston; St. Boniface in Miramar; and St. Bernard in Sunrise.
During their stay, in addition to participating in the daily catecheses, the Way of the Cross, overnight vigil and closing Mass with Pope Francis, the Archdiocese of Miami delegation visited Fatima and Santarem, site of an eucharistic miracle, and took a last day side trip to Tomar, where they toured the Convent of Christ, a 12th century Knights Templar stronghold.
Father Gomez — a veteran of WYDs in Madrid (2011) and Krakow (2016) before his ordination — described the excitement of the journey in an Instagram post after the closing Mass:
“I’ve been looking forward to this moment of #WYD since I knew I was coming, and it was awesome,” he wrote. “Consecrating with 10,000 of my brother priests gave me a greater appreciation for the vocation God has called me to. I had Italians in front of me, @frcsolorio next to me, Poles on the other side, (and) religious priests from various countries behind me. We all said the words of institution in our native language. Tears welled up! I remember going to #WYDMadrid2011 and having a sense that I am not alone as a young Catholic. Today, I felt the same, as a priest, I am not alone. Obviously we have our priests back home, but what a joy to see the universality of the Church, in the diversity of her ministers.
“As I prepare to sleep tonight, I am very sore, a little sun burnt, and very tired, but the sense of gratitude, pride, and appreciation for my vocation trumps all of those other feelings.”
