Seniors and youngsters sing the National Anthem during a novel intergenerational space-sharing arrangement at a Catholic Charities congregate meal site brought youngsters together with senior citizens during a summer camp experience this year.

WILTON MANORS  |  An intergenerational space-sharing arrangement at a Catholic Charities congregate meal site brought youngsters together with senior citizens during a summer camp experience this year.

The result was such a win-win for the elderly and the toddlers that the agency plans to try it again, according to Peter Routsis-Arroyo, CEO of Catholic Charities Miami.

