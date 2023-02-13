Archbishop Thomas Wenski

Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) begins the holy season of Lent. For those who will be baptized on Holy Saturday, Lent is the time of their final preparation. For the rest of us who have been baptized, Lent is our time to prepare ourselves to renew our baptismal promises – to be what we have become in baptism, children of God.

To seek baptism is to seek to become holy, as Pope St. John Paul II reminded us. To renew our baptismal promises, then, means to recommit ourselves to that seeking for holiness which should be what our life in Christ means for us as Christians, as Catholics. If we seek holiness, the pope reminded us, then “it would be a contradiction for us to settle for a life of mediocrity marked by a minimalist ethic and a superficial religiosity.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.