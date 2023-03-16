Impactos

Ernesto and Adelita Roche, fourth and fifth from left, pose with other founders and longtime volunteers with Impactos de Cristiandad during the ministry's 50th anniversary celebration, Feb. 11, 2023 at Blessed Trinity in Miami Springs.

 PRISCILLA GREEAR | FC

MIAMI SPRINGS  |  In 2019, Elizabeth Fiallos juggled a corporate career as a 16-year business analyst at Florida Power & Light and a stressed family life with her husband, Oscar, and three children. Overwhelmed, she joined a mom's ministry and the family ended up attending an Impactos de Cristiandad archdiocesan retreat. 

The Spirit-inspired weekend indeed “impacted” the family, awakening their faith, church engagement — and even a new vocation. Elizabeth said she felt inspired to pursue a longtime interest in teaching despite lower pay. 

