Children's author Michael Sampson posed with students from St. Louis Covenant School in Pinecrest on April 29, 2022, after presenting his book "Armadillo Antics." Sampson also visited middle school students at the school and discussed his work as a Fulbright Scholar in Ukraine, which after evacuating to Warsaw, Poland, turned into humanitarian work with refugees fleeing from the country.

Ukrainian author Olena Kharchenko takes questions from students at St. Louis Covenant School in December 2022. Kharchenko's husband, Michael Sampson, is an American award-winning author, educator, and Fulbright Scholar. Together they penned “The Story of Ukraine,” a children's book highlighting the country's history, customs, and more.
Michael Sampson visited St. Louis Covenant School in Pinecrest for the second time in December 2022, this time with his wife, Olena Kharchenko. The two authored “The Story of Ukraine,” a children's book highlighting the country's history, customs, and more.

PINECREST  |  Author and educator Michael Sampson visited St. Louis Covenant School twice in 2022: the first time at the end of April, the second in early December.

An award-winning children’s book author and professor at St. John’s University in New York, Sampson just published his latest work, “The Story of Ukraine,” a tale precipitated by current events as much as his experiences in that country as a Fulbright Scholar — a location he chose because his wife is Ukrainian.

