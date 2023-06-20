ST. JOHN apostle street

Students, faculty, and staff from St. John the Apostle School in Hialeah, City of Hialeah officials, and others cheer "Go Eagles!" to celebrate their new street renaming and Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor and Board of County Commissioners Proclamation declaring May 12, 2023 "St. John The Apostle Catholic School Day."

 CRISTINA CABRERA JARRO | FC
Fifth-graders from St. John the Apostle School pose with teachers and city of Hialeah officials under the the new "Eagles Way" sign, named after their school's mascot and unveiled May 12, 2023.
Father Hector Angel Perez, pastor of St. John the Apostle Church in Hialeah, leads a prayer at the unveiling ceremony of "Eagles Way."

HIALEAH  |  A street in one of Hialeah’s oldest neighborhoods has a new name, in honor of St. John the Apostle School. The name change is the result of a fifth-grade civics lesson that inspired school students to reach out to city officials.

East Fourth Street, located between Fourth and Sixth avenues, will now be known as “Eagles Way,” after St. John the Apostle School’s Eagles. 

