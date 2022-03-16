MIAMI | As Ukrainians flee from the Russian bombardments, Catholic Relief Services and its Caritas partners on the ground are ready, across Ukraine and in bordering countries, to provide safe shelter, hot meals, hygiene supplies, transport to safe areas, counseling and more.
CRS and its partners, Caritas Poland, Caritas Moldova and Caritas Romania, are assisting Ukrainians crossing into those countries for safety. Caritas Ukraine, with support from CRS, has been providing emergency relief and recovery inside the embattled nation.
According to CRS, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has left more than 2.9 million people in need of assistance, with great risk of additional suffering both within Ukraine and for those who are fleeing to neighboring countries for safety.
The United Nations reported March 8 that 2 million people had left Ukraine, making this the “fastest-growing” refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Years of conflict along the country’s eastern border had already displaced 1.3 million people from their homes and claimed 14,000 lives.
Some local Catholic schools are pitching in to help. St. John Neumann in Miami, for example, has created an Amazon Wishlist of materials that students and their families can purchase for those affected by the war.
Donations also can be made directly to CRS:
• Online: support.crs.org/ukraine
• By phone: 1‑877‑HELP‑CRS
• By check: Ukraine Response, Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, Maryland 21297‑0303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.