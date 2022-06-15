The worldwide Church will celebrate the 10th World Meeting of Families from June 22 to 26 in Rome, but Pope Francis wants the celebration to b…
MIAMI | Every month, through his Worldwide Prayer Network, Pope Francis asks for prayers for a particular intention related to the world and the mission of the Church. In June, that intention is for families.
In this month’s video, the pope asks people to pray “for Christian families around the world; may each and every family embody and experience unconditional love and advance in holiness in their daily lives.”
The message and the prayer intention align with the 10th World Meeting of Families taking place June 22-26 in Rome.
They also align with the Church’s longstanding teaching, said Allan Caballero, archdiocesan director of the Office of Marriage and Family Life. “Since the beginning, the Church has recognized the family as important for society.”
Jesus himself chose to be born into a family, with the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph as his earthly parents. Genesis shows the foundation of the family, with the creation of the first man and first woman, added Caballero, who holds a master’s in Catholic leadership from Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio.
Caballero, who previously directed the Office of Evangelization in the Diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey, assumed his current position last November. But the archdiocesan Office of Marriage and Family Life was created decades ago.
“Our mission is to support parishes, to support our pastors with the resources, with the formation that they need so they can minister to families at the parish level,” he said.
SUPPORT FOR YOUNG COUPLES
Because marriage is the basis of the family, Caballero said the office focuses on marriage preparation, to ensure that young couples who want to build a home through the sacrament of marriage will have the tools and formation for a solid foundation.
One of the programs offered by the office is a weekend retreat called Transformed in Love, which takes place in various parishes, in English and Spanish. The goal of the retreat is not just for couples to know God but also for them to get to know each other better.
Today’s young people seem to be less interested in sacramental marriage and losing hope that their marriage will last a lifetime. While many young couples do come to churches seeking the sacrament of matrimony, most do not. That’s why Caballero is trying to meet them where they are.
“We have been going to bridal expos in Miami where thousands of couples register,” he said.
At the archdiocesan information table, staff give away rosaries and ask questions such as: Do you want to get married in the Church? Do you know what the requirements are? Do you know which is your parish?
“We have had very good responses at these events where they usually don’t expect the Church to be present. We find many people are moved and find the information they perhaps were seeking but did not know where to find it,” Caballero said.
Young people yearn for the sacrament of marriage “but simply don’t know how to do it and think it’s too complicated even though there are only three requirements,” he said.
The first is to go to the parish where they belong, depending on where they live, and talk to the pastor, expressing their desire to be married in the Church and begin the process of discernment, as well as learning more about themselves and the Church.
The second requirement is the weekend retreat, which lasts 15 hours. And the final one is to attend a Natural Family Planning class, offered free and online by professionals, which will familiarize them with family planning methods that conform to the teachings of the Church.
SEEKING HEALTHY MARRIAGES
Although many couples think getting married in the Church is difficult because it requires a lot of time, the reality is that “the Church recognizes the beauty of the sacrament, recognizes that marriage is something special, and therefore desires that couples receive a complete formation. Just like the priesthood, marriage is a vocation that requires formation,” Caballero said.
That formation is necessary so that they can create homes and marriages ‘til death do them part. “Many of us arrive at marriage with our own baggage and wounds from the past, and that formation, that discernment, is necessary to heal them,” he said, adding that it could take six months or more.
The engaged couples who go through the formation are reminded that they are not preparing for a wedding, which lasts from four to five hours, but for the marriage that begins after the wedding.
CHALLENGES
For the Church, marriage is the union between one man and one woman before God. Today, there are many different definitions of marriage.
“One of the greatest challenges facing the Church is getting people to see marriage once again as a sacrament, as an invitation from God to be part of their relationship, because in the Church marriage is not a question of two but of three. The husband, the wife and Christ, and all three moving forward,” Caballero said.
In today’s society, many couples go into marriage thinking that if it doesn’t go well, they can split up. The divorce rate during the first five years is alarming, between 25 and 30%. A broken home not only has consequences for the spouses, but also for the children and society.
“That’s why the Church is worried about marriage preparation,” Caballero said.
Another challenge is that many people feel isolated when it comes to family life and the Church.
“Sometimes our families may look different than that beautiful picture we see in the church bulletin,” he said, adding that he understands that situation because his parents divorced when he was a child.
“We need to be mindful of that and we need to invest and increase the number of resources in our outreach and bring awareness to our pastors, to our parishes that there is a need,” Caballero said, adding that one of his goals is to offer more ministries for single parents and the widowed.
PROGRAMS FOR MARRIED COUPLES
For those who are married, his office offers a number of enrichment programs, including virtual workshops on topics such as raising children in a Catholic home, how to pray as a family, and what it means to be a father or a mother.
The COVID pandemic changed the way the office worked. While canceling in-person events, the virtual events reached a lot more people and noticeably increased participation.
Married couples can participate in the formation of young couples who want to receive the sacrament of matrimony. After learning about topics such as communication, finance, spirituality, conflict resolution and others, they are the ones who lead the retreats for young couples.
The work of the Church, of families, is to show young people not only the path to university or a career but also about the vocation of marriage and the different vocations to which the Lord might be calling them, said Caballero. “When we talk about the work the Church must do, we talk about the Church as an institution but also about the Church as a parish and the Church as a family because the family is the domestic Church, and it’s precisely in the family where difficult work must be done.”
