Luis Perez, TV production and broadcasting teacher at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High, and the announcer of the Harlem Globetrotters in Miami, announces the 2020 Harlem Globetrotters Player Draft honorary member: Sister Margaret Ann. She accepted on behalf of her fellow Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles who work at the school: Sister Ines, Sister Immaculata, Sister Mara, and Sister Mary Elizabeth (not pictured).