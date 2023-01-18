MIA Coleman 8694

Lori St. Thomas, far right, principal of St. Coleman School, gathers with Patricia O'Connor, far left, Tyler Withrow and Laura Thomas. members of her teaching team. The school celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2023 with a new recognition as an Apple Distinguished School.

Patricia O'Connor, St. Coleman School STREAM teacher, gives her students a lesson on different destinations of the world, taking them to visit various areas with the help of modern technology.
First graders at St. Coleman School are use their computer devices to help them learn.
Paige Mejia del Rey, 9, does research using her Apple iPad as part of history lessons at St. Coleman School in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH  |  St. Coleman School has taken honors for its exceptional teaching and learning environment as it commemorates 65 years of serving the community.

“This was our goal,” said Lori St. Thomas, who is marking 20 years as principal of St. Coleman and 32 years as an educator. “This is who we are. This is where we wanted to be.”

