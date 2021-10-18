After running on ABC channels throughout the U.S., Enduring Faith, a documentary on the Catholic legacy among native Americans is now available as a free video.
The one-hour film, produced by the Knights of Columbus, reveals a seldom-told part of the story of Catholicism: the expressions of faith among the cultures of North America.
Amid sweeping videos of native American lands, the documentary gives highlights of the often-stormy encounter between Indians and Europeans. Among the episodes are the U.S. reservation system, the Trail of Tears and the Indian Removal Policy. Violent encounters, including the Wounded Knee massacre and the Battle of Little Big Horn, are covered as well.
But the video also reports Church outreaches, such as the Bureau of Catholic Missions, founded by American bishops in 1874 as an advocate for Native Americans. Another facet is the visits of popes John Paul II and Francis, affirming the rights and value of indigenous peoples.
Featured in the film are spokesmen for several Indian nations, including Sioux, Osage, Ottawa, Ojibwe and Lakota. Carl Anderson, past supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus, appears in the documentary also.
The full-length video can be streamed free at www.kofc.org/enduringfaith.It’s also available on DVD for $7.98 at https://knightsgear.com/products/718104.
A nine-page Facts and Discussion Guide can be downloaded at https://www.kofc.org/en/resources/news-room/enduring-faith/enduring-faith-facts-discussion-guide.pdf for families, classes or faith groups.
Here’s a trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0oc QWF0y58&t=119s.
