WINTER PARK | Catholics are marking the 500th anniversary of the birth of Christianity in the Philippines and sending up prayers of thanksgiving for the gift of faith this Advent during the Filipino’s worldwide, yearly celebration, Simbang Gabi.
“In 2021, we mark 500 years since Christianity was brought to the Philippine Islands,” said Father Juanito Figura, parochial vicar of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park. “We give thanks to God.”
Simbang Gabi is a religious event not only for Filipinos but for all, no matter what language one speaks or country they were born. Held during the days leading up to Christmas Day, Simbang Gabi means night or dawn Mass, and as far as the practice, it is nine days of prayer, worship, fellowship and preparation for the coming of the Lord, according to Father Figura.
“Filipinos take Simbang Gabi to heart,” he continued. “It is a spiritual journey that we take together with Mary and Joseph. Just as Mary shared the joy of the birth of Jesus, we share the joy.”
A CELEBRATION
Simbang Gabi is just one of many devotions and cultural activities Catholic Filipinos grew up observing in their churches back home. Today, the devotion continues to be celebrated widespread in the Philippines, and many migrants continue to bring their faith and practices with them wherever they go.
Father Figura, who came to the Diocese of Orlando nine years ago, is chair of Simbang Gabi Masses in the Diocese of Orlando. The devotion will be celebrated in more than 20 churches throughout central Florida beginning Dec. 15.
The Masses will conclude Dec. 23, with a Mass with Bishop John Noonan of Orlando, who will serve as main celebrant for the Mass at St. John Vianney Parish in Orlando. The church is set to be decorated with colorful flowers and beautiful parol lanterns with five-point star representing the star of Bethlehem, one of the most popular Filipino Christmas symbols next to the creche and the tree.
“The Filipino choir will be singing Advent songs,” said Mila Ecle, an events coordinator of the Filipino Ministry in the Diocese of Orlando about the singing of songs in Tagalog and English. “We are asking people to wear native apparel.”
Filipino families attend together. At some Masses the children participate. At most churches after Mass, families and friends gather to strengthening social and spiritual bonds.
“After Mass, we will have food. That is one of the best parts,” Ecle said about sharing native delicacies and enjoying friends and family.
Father Figura reflected on his first Simbang Gabi back home in Iloilo in the Philippines, where he grew up in a Catholic household of five kids. The entire family walked to church about a mile down the road from his house.
“Our home parish was St. Thomas of Villanova,” he said. “We had it at four o’clock in the morning. The road was crowded to the brim with people. Everybody was happy, and it was a very joyful experience.”
In the Philippines, Simbang Gabi Masses have traditionally been held in the early hours of the morning, when roosters crow to announce the dawning of a new day, thus the Spanish name for the devotion Misa de Gallo. The townspeople rise to the ringing of church bells and the sound of local bands playing traditional Christmas carols.
BRINGS BACK MEMORIES
Simbang Gabi continues to grow in popularity in the United States where the Filipino population numbers over four million according to the U.S. Census. Filipinos flock to churches for the celebrations with great devotion. The celebration stirs up memories for many of family, home and the churches where their faith was born.
The devotional came to the Diocese of St. Augustine 14 years ago. Joey Cronologia of the Filipino Ministry there was one of the original organizers.
“It was organized at Christ the King Parish and attended by small group of people from different parishes including myself,” he said. “Simbang Gabi is a story of how the Holy Spirit moves in mysterious ways.” This year, 12 different churches in the northernmost diocese will celebrate Simbang Gabi, “Epiphany Parish in Lake City will be having their own first Simbang Gabi Mass for one day Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.”
Orlando began Simbang Gabi in 2004, and it first debuted in the Archdiocese of Miami in 25 years ago. The lovely celebration of faith continues to grow in parishes across Florida.
“(Then) Bishop Thomas Wenski pushed for its start here in Orlando,” said Ecle, recalling the first Masses Dec. 15-23, 2004, in Orlando. During his homily, the now archbishop described the Simbang Gabi as an “important way of celebrating the incarnation of God” and expressed his hope that it would become a tradition in Orlando “that we can pass on to your children and future generations.”
During the pandemic, some church celebrations have been put on hold at parishes. Some churches had limited seating and social distancing. This year, as people cautiously move on with life as the pandemic eases, precautions are still in place to keep everyone safe.
Janet Macasero, a parishioner of Nativity in Hollywood and coordinator with the Filipino ministry in the Archdiocese of Miami is helping arrange novena Masses in the Archdiocese of Miami this year at nine different churches Dec. 15-23. Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado began the 2021 celebration Dec. 15, at St. Bernard in Sunrise. Archbishop Wenski will celebrate during the Dec. 23 Mass at St. Bonaventure in Davie.
Macasero recalled her childhood days when her family attended all nine Masses in spiritual preparation for the birth of Jesus.
“My mother used to wake me up early in the morning,” she said. “I looked forward to it. It is a beautiful tradition to take part in that has been passed down through the generations. It is one way to renew our love for the Lord and for the Church.”
A HISTORY
Simbang Gabi was introduced by the Spanish friars at the start of the Catholic evangelization of the Philippine islands. In 1587, Friar Diego de Soria petitioned Pope Sixtus V, then leader of the church, for permission to have the Masses outdoors because the churches were too small to accommodate the crowds. The request was granted. Simbang Gabi became a permanent practice.
At the start, the pope granted permission for the singing of the Gloria and the wearing of white vestments to emphasize the joyful anticipation of the coming of Jesus. Today, some dioceses wear white instead of the purple vestments typically worn at this time and sing the Gloria typically not part of the liturgy at this time of year. Others do not.
Faithful believe that taking part in all nine Masses brings many blessings and God’s grace. Another belief associated with the novena Masses is that singles looking for “the one” will find their future spouse as a result of them attending. Some people vacation at this time in order to participate at Masses mostly held at night in the United States.
In 2019, Pope Francis celebrated the Vatican’s first-ever papal-led Simbang Gabi Dec. 15, in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome with 150 priests and before an estimated 7,500 Filipinos in attendance. Pope Francis said giving hope and promise of new life through Jesus.
“Through this celebration we want to prepare ourselves for Christmas according to the spirit of the Word of God that we have listened to, remaining constant until the Lord’s definitive coming,” the pope said during his homily.
A PART OF MINISTRY
Father Figura said the blessings he received from his childhood experiences at Simbang Gabi have been a part of his ministry and faith journey all these years. He is celebrating 40 years in the priesthood this year.
“Looking back, I am happy to say that the Simbang Gabi that I grew up doing with family members has made me experience Christmas as primarily a religious observation,” he said. “While we were receiving from our parents and elders, we were being told that the biggest gift will come from the baby Jesus. We didn’t know what and when.”
He added the “religiosity” of Simbang Gabi laid a foundation for him to take each Christmas, first and foremost, as a spiritual journey.
“This has kept me reminding and exhorting my parishioners to make the most of the religious and spiritual reasons why we have Christmas,” he said about the time of year when God blesses Christians everywhere with “the greatest gifts of all — hope, peace, joy.”
FYI
The celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines formally started April 4, 2021, Easter Sunday. It ends April 22, 2022. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines is spearheading the celebration, and has been working on it for the past nine years. Many events are being commemorated around the world to celebrate a most important time in the history of Filipino community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.