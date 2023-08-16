Wyatt Belotti, a member of the master's program of athletic training at Neumann Universtiy in Pennsylvania, practices stretching techniques on a fellow student. Belotti is a 2018 graduate of St. Johh Paul II Academy in Boca Raton and found a home on Neumann's campus.
ORLANDO | It was a comfortable atmosphere and a great lacrosse program that first led Wyatt Belotti to pack his bags in Boca Raton and continue a streak of attending a Catholic school on the university level in Pennsylvania.
Neumann University is a private Roman Catholic liberal arts college in Aston, Pennsylvania. It is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Belotti was recruited as a lacrosse player and as a native of nearby New York, loved the notion of going back up north. Things were going smoothly.
But when COVID hit, the 2018 graduate of St. John Paul II Academy found himself without a rudder constant for most of his life — lacrosse. Games canceled, the 2020 season was over.
That’s when the young man discovered it was the faith and spirituality offered at Neumann University that grounded him and helped him succeed through the pandemic and beyond. What was that religious turning point for him? Sitting down for a talk with one of the Sisters of St. Francis who run the school. Sister Marguerite O’Beirne, who is now retired, served as headmaster of the school and faculty advisor and chaplain for the lacrosse team.
“When COVID hit, it hit me hard. Everything shut down at the same time, and my roommate and I were stuck; he was from California and I was from Florida so we were stuck on campus,” said Belotti, who was a college sophomore at the time. “I walked into Sister Marguerite’s office and she just set it straight and related everything that was happening to faith. There would be a light at the end of the tunnel. That was one of the best conversations I ever had with a chaplain and revolved around faith.”
It was a game-changer for the young man. He discovered how meaningful words about his faith related to his day-to-day life and helped him get through the “hard times and emotions of the game.”
After his conversation with Sister Marguerite, Belotti’s focus transitioned. Yes, he loved lacrosse — a sport he played since he was 5 or 6 years old. But that season was over and who knew when it would resume or if lacrosse would be a part of his future. And while other teammates mourned the loss and uncertainty, Belotti recalled the words of his chaplain, trusted his faith and concentrated on academics. Like so many students across the globe, he went virtual. And like so many athletes, not having that ritual of practicing and training and being part of a team, that took a toll.
But while Belotti witnessed other athletes decline, after getting over the initial shock, he took a mental break from the sport, and it turned out to be “refreshing.” When he laced up his cleats he would think about two things: don’t take anything for granted and practice every game as if it were your last.
“When I came back, I developed a new love for the sport. It was a gift of falling in love with lacrosse again. That was my light at the end tunnel,” he said.
Belotti graduated from Neumann in 2022 but stayed there to continue a master’s program in athletic training. And he also continued to play team lacrosse.
But even that has come to an end.
“I just finished my last year of lacrosse at Neumann. It’s absolutely bittersweet. It’s hard not to call myself an (on-field) athlete,” Belotti said. “Lacrosse helps build leadership skills and camaraderie. It helps you find your own type of leadership style.”
While his days as a lacrosse player might be in the back door, Belotti hopes to still be entrenched in team sports as an athletic trainer. And no matter where he goes, he has the foundation of two Catholic institutions as his guide — St. John Paul II Academy and Neumann University.
“Lots of time during high school, classes and activities were developed to revolve around religion. It’s more prominent and in-your-face than in college. Yes, Neumann is a Catholic university but nothing is pushed. But the faith is here and it is always accessible,” Belotti said. “I fell in love with this place because it was smaller. I had a lot of accessibility to academic resources. Help for any class. Tutoring programs led by students. It was great to make connections with professors. They did a great job catering to different learning styles. I couldn’t be happier with my time here.”
