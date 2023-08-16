Wyatt Belotti

Wyatt Belotti, a member of the master's program of athletic training at Neumann Universtiy in Pennsylvania, practices stretching techniques on a fellow student. Belotti is a 2018 graduate of St. Johh Paul II Academy in Boca Raton and found a home on Neumann's campus.

ORLANDO   |  It was a comfortable atmosphere and a great lacrosse program that first led Wyatt Belotti to pack his bags in Boca Raton and continue a streak of attending a Catholic school on the university level in Pennsylvania.

Neumann University is a private Roman Catholic liberal arts college in Aston, Pennsylvania. It is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Belotti was recruited as a lacrosse player and as a native of nearby New York, loved the notion of going back up north. Things were going smoothly.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.