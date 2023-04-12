MIAMI  |  To support young immigrants identified as Dreamers in their efforts to maintain the benefit of in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, the Poveda Center in Miami, together with Youth ACT Miami, invited some of the young leaders to present their case and the course of action they are following to persuade legislators to act in their favor.

They need to do so given that Florida Gov. Ron De Santis announced, late in February, a plan to rescind a 2014 House Bill (HB) 851 signed into law by then Gov. Rick Scott, with strong bipartisan support, that allows undocumented students, including DACA recipients living in Florida, to access in-state tuition. Undocumented students must apply for an out-of-state fee waiver.

