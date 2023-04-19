m2023_04_mia_camillus-artists_3.jpg

Betty Gonzalez proudly shows her paintings in the art therapy program at Camillus House. In her hands is her piece "Fantasy Peacock."
Camillus Artist

"Painting transports me to another place, another dimension," says Oscar Guzman, who takes part in the art therapy program at Camillus House.
Camillus Artist

Paula Ventura reviews her work with David Rohn. She described the instrutor of the art therapy program at Camillus House as "a sweetheart."

MIAMI  |  Betty Gonzalez was shivering in a jacket and two sweaters one cold night in Coral Gables. She’d lost her sales job, then her apartment. But something told her to call 911.

Two kindly police officers brought her to the Camillus House shelter. Workers there gave her food and a bed. But the facility also helped her with something less tangible, but just as important — it helped her discover a gift for art.

Camillus Artists Ballerina

Frilly-gowned ballerina was painted by Barry Glenn in the art therapy studio at Camillus House.
Camillus Artist Trying Out New Things

"Trying Out New Things" is the second in a four-part picture series by Betty Gonzalez, a client in the art therapy program at Camillus House.
Camillus Artist

"Painting transports me to another place, another dimension," says Oscar Guzman, who takes part in the art therapy program at Camillus House.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.