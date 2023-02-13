MIAMI GARDENS | People often talk about a “sign” from God. For Father Jack Butler, that sign read: “BISCAYNE COLLEGE.”
He was anything but a serious student. But after seeing that sign, he enrolled at what is now known as St. Thomas University. He’s now vice president of mission and ministry at Boston College.
“I have five degrees, and that’s all because of St. Thomas,” said Father Butler, also a board member at STU. “When people invest their time in you, the dividends are amazing.”
His story, one of eight on the university’s news site, showed the effect an STU education can make on its graduates. And it’s more than success: instilling them with Catholic values to seed throughout society.
“Look around at all the elected officials here,” said STU graduate Raquel Regalado during the 60th anniversary gala of its founding in South Florida. “Here, you’re taught leadership, striving to make a difference. If you come here, you will make an impact.”
She should know. She not only teaches ethical leadership at St. Thomas but was one of two Miami-Dade County commissioners at the Jan. 28, 2023 celebration.
The other county commissioner was Roberto Gonzalez, who praised STU for giving him a “great education and the greatest opportunities. And I will do everything I can to repay God for it.”
Many of the 500 invited alumni and guests joined Gonzalez in gratitude for the blend of knowledge, opportunities and moral guidance they got from their days at St. Thomas.
“It’s more than skills and development,” said attorney Jorge Luis Lopez of Coconut Grove, who came with his son and fellow attorney A.R. Lopez. “You’re rounded out with moral values. We work for a society that values life, personal growth and development, and protecting the most vulnerable.”
They weren’t the only generational alumni at the gala. Also there was attorney Jude M. Faccidomo of Miami, along with his uncle, former STU president Msgr. Franklyn Casale.
“The Catholic mission informs what I do as a criminal defense attorney,” Faccidomo said. “My clients are shunned by society. There is nothing more Catholic than reaching out to them.”
Msgr. Casale sounded like a proud papa about the university he led for a quarter-century ending in 2018.
“I am so proud of what this school has accomplished,” he said. “It has graduated more teachers, lawyers, scientists and laypeople than you can imagine. They’re affecting the community in exciting ways, to make the world better.”
The black-tie event began with drinks and finger foods, then dinner, dance and stories of the university’s birth and growth.
“We look to the present with enthusiasm and to the future with great hope,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski said in his invocation. He then added a bit of Polish wit with “Smacznego,” which he translated as “Bon apetit.”
Entertainment included live jazz and salsa, plus a series of sketches on the university’s history. Performed by a production company, the drama retold STU’s birth in Havana, then expulsion at gunpoint by Fidel Castro, then transplant in South Florida soil.
STU president David Armstrong couldn’t resist a swipe at Castro’s government. “Socialism and communism are batting .1000,” he said in his welcoming speech. “They’ve failed in every country where they’ve been tried.”
Armstrong also introduced the new Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski STUward Awards, for friends and alumni who apply the university’s values in their work and lives.
First honorees were Jennifer and Manny Diaz Jr. A 1994 graduate of STU, he is Florida commissioner of education, and has served in both the state House and Senate.
Also receiving the award were Anna and Frank Quesada. A 2006 graduate of STU Law School, he is chief legal officer of the MSP Recovery law firm in Coral Gables, as well as a former commissioner in that city.
The Jan. 28 event was actually a second anniversary celebration for the university. The first, in December 2016, marked the 70th anniversary of the school’s founding in Havana by Augustinian priests in 1946.
Expelled by Castro’s government in 1961, the Augustinians came to South Florida at the invitation of founding Bishop Coleman F. Carroll. He even donated the land the school occupies.
Founded as Biscayne College in 1961, it was renamed St. Thomas University in 1984. The archdiocese took ownership in 1988. Nearly 28,000 students have graduated during those 40 years.
Accountant Ciro Buttacavoli of Pompano Beach remembers the Biscayne College days. Even in 1981, when he graduated, he believes his degree was as good as those from Yale or Harvard.
“And most important, we kids all had the same interests because we were at a Catholic school,” Buttacavoli said. “Our goal was to make our parents and teachers proud of us.”
Current students at STU likewise seemed to appreciate the merger of faith, knowledge and doing good. Kenan Jean, 22, is studying sports management, but he said he also benefits from Wednesday Masses at the on-campus Chapel of St. Anthony.
“You learn about religion and what we’re here for – not just for school but to give back,” said Jean, son of a Baptist minister in Liberty City.
Sophomore Luis Leon praised his fashion teacher for steering students toward the “opportunities” of serving at events like the 60th anniversary celebration.
“She’s always recommending events and other opportunities,” Leon said. “At a big school, professors don’t care about you. Here, they’re always available.”
His friend, junior Nicolas Bueno, added a paradox: that the smaller size allows more mentoring by professors, freeing students to follow their own paths. “You can make your own story. And no matter what, they’re going to have your back.”
The Jan. 28 anniversary gala doubled as a fundraiser, with proceeds to benefit student scholarships. Officials said that 100% of enrolled students get some kind of institutional aid.
