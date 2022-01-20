MIAMI | Wearing native attire, members of several non-Hispanic cultural groups in the Archdiocese of Miami attended the annual Migration Mass at St. Mary Cathedral. Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated the Mass on the solemnity of the Baptism of Jesus, Jan. 9, 2022.
Jemi Jane recited the first reading in Malayalam, an Indian language, and Roden Pangilinan proclaimed the second reading in Tagalog, the language of the Philippines. Deacon Mesmin Augustin, of Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission in Miami, proclaimed the Gospel in Haitian Creole.
Members of the Brazilian, Chinese, Haitian, Jamaican, Trinidadian, Korean, Nigerian, Polish and Vietnamese apostolates proclaimed the Prayers of the Faithful. The Filipino, Chinese and Haitian choirs performed music for the congregation.
“The theme for this year’s Mass, ‘Towards an ever wider “we”,’ is taken from Pope Francis’ latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, all brothers and sisters. The theme serves to connect this feast of the Baptism of Jesus with last week’s feast of the Epiphany,” said Archbishop Wenski in his homily. “Epiphany means manifestation or revelation. When Jesus was born as a man in Bethlehem he came for all people, all races, of all times and places. Diversity does not divide the body of Christ, it enriches it. Our unity is not founded on race or language or nation of origin, it is founded on Christ.”
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops established National Migration Week nearly 40 years ago as an opportunity for the Church to reflect on the circumstances affecting migrants. The week was usually celebrated the week after the Epiphany in January, to coincide with the pope’s Migration Day message in mid-January.
In 2019, Pope Francis announced that the World Day of Migrants and Refugees would be celebrated on the last Sunday of September. The Archdiocese of Miami, however, continues to celebrate its Migration Mass around the feast of the Epiphany. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual post-Mass banquet of ethnic foods and dance performances did not take place once again this year.
