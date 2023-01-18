MIA Migration Mass 167

Chinwe Nwabueze, left, and Adanma Osuji of the Nigerian Apostolate lead the singing at the conclusion of the Migration Mass, Jan. 8, 2023.

 ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO | FC
Marykutly Devasia Joseph, a member of the Syro-Malabar parish of Our Lady of Health in Coral Springs, poses for a photo in front of the altar at St. Mary Cathedral at the conclusion of the Migration Mass, Jan. 8, 2023.
Marie Rolanda Mondesir, a member of the Good Samaritan youth group at Notre Dame d'Haiti Church, representing the Haitian Apostolate, proclaims the first reading at the Migration Mass, Jan. 8, 2023. Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrates the annual Migration Mass, welcoming members of the various national and ethnic apostolates in the Archdiocese of Miami, to St. Mary Cathedral on the feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 8, 2022.
John West, representing the Trinidadian-Jamaican communities, recites one of the Prayers of the Faithful in English during the annual Migration Mass, Jan. 8, 2023. Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrates the annual Migration Mass, welcoming members of the various national and ethnic apostolates in the Archdiocese of Miami, to St. Mary Cathedral on the feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 8, 2022.
Yoang Seo, representing the Korean Apostolate, recites one of the Prayers of the Faithful in Korean during the annual Migration Mass, Jan. 8, 2023. Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrates the annual Migration Mass, welcoming members of the various national and ethnic apostolates in the Archdiocese of Miami, to St. Mary Cathedral on the feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 8, 2022.

MIAMI  |  The universality and richness of the Catholic Church were vibrantly on display at the Cathedral of St. Mary on the feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 8, 2023, as Catholics of all ages representing diverse cultural and ethnic groups gathered to take part in the annual Migration Mass presided by Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

The Brazilian, Chinese, Filipino, Haitian, Indian, Korean, Nigerian, Polish, Trinidadian-Jamaican,, and Vietnamese apostolates all participated in the Mass, parts of which were celebrated in many of their languages. The readings were proclaimed in Haitian Kreyol and Polish, and the Gospel in Igbo. Representatives of the various apostolates read the prayers of the faithful in nine languages.

