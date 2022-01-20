MIAMI | The Archdiocese of Miami currently has 132 active deacons — including the five new ones — according to Deacon Victor Pimentel, director of the Office of Deacons.
Over the past year, 14 retired and 31 went on leave, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their advanced age, or to protect immuno-compromised family members, such as elderly spouses or parents.
In addition, “since the start of the pandemic, during a 14-month period, we have had 20 funerals of deacons,” most of whom died of COVID, Deacon Pimentel said. “We lost quite a few” before the vaccines became widely available. Many of them were older men who were “very vulnerable.” But one of those who died was only 50. Deacon Pimentel has served as director of the Office of Deacons since 2004, when the archdiocese also adopted the National Directory for the Formation, Ministry, and Life of Permanent Deacons in the United States, issued that same year. The archdiocesan program requires five-and-a-half years of formation.
Permanent deacons preach and teach, assist priests and bishops in the celebration of the Eucharist and oversee ministries of charity and justice. Deacons can baptize, witness marriages and administer Communion, though they cannot consecrate the Eucharist, hear confessions, or give absolution.
In the Archdiocese of Miami, the permanent diaconate is open to both married and unmarried men between the ages of 31 and 60 with a strong Catholic faith and a solid reputation and character. Candidates must be in full communion with the Church.
Men interested in the permanent diaconate should contact their parish pastor, who is responsible for the nomination phase of the application process.
