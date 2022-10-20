NORTH MIAMI  |  The Cristo Rey students present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new North Miami high school wore business suits for the occasion.

“We are the school that works,” said Amelie Ferro, the school’s director of corporate work-study partners. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.