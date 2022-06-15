MIAMI | They were nearing the end of their sophomore year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person classes. They returned a few months later wearing masks and eating lunch behind plexiglass shields to remain socially distant.
Although school life slowly returned to normal their junior year, with in-person classes, more sports and social events, only near the end of their senior year — March 2022 — were members of the class of 2022 able to shed their masks completely, whether they were vaccinated or not.
With the pandemic now endemic, their graduation ceremonies once again showcased their full-blown smiles, their infectious joy and the unabashed pride of their parents and family members – no holds barred.
As they say, we live in interesting times, and the class of 2022 has experienced those times a little younger than most. But that has not diminished their achievements or determination.
In fact, as evidenced by their seven Silver Knight awards and 16 honorable mentions, many turned the pandemic into an opportunity to help their fellow men and women, especially the elderly isolated in nursing homes and pediatric patients in hospitals.
May the class of 2022 continue to serve as a light for others in dark times. God speed, graduates!
