MIAMI | World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, will be young Lucas Dutra’s first solo traveling experience.
A seventh-grader at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish School and parishioner at Good Shepherd, both in Miami, Lucas will travel thousands of miles to Lisbon with a Neocatechumenal Way group from his church.
His goal: “Mainly to get a stronger relationship to God and to discern my vocation,” he said.
On June 29, 2023, the solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul, Lucas and many other young people filled St. Mary Cathedral for a send-off Mass, as they all will be embarking soon to participate in World Youth Day Lisbon, Aug. 1-6.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski will not be accompanying them, but he celebrated the Mass and gave the pilgrims a special blessing at the end. Eleven priests from the Neocatechumenal Way concelebrated, including Father Edivaldo da Silva Oliveira, a main organizer of the Mass. Attendees represented about 20 parish, school, and university communities in the archdiocese.
In addition to the local Neocatechumenal Way group, — around 360 young people from 13 parishes plus eight priests and chaperone couples — 55 pilgrims from six archdiocesan parishes, a high school and St. Thomas University will be traveling to Lisbon, led by Miami Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado. This will be Bishop Delgado’s second World Youth Day experience.
World Youth Day typically happens every two or three years. The last one was in Panama in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed this one.
“Everybody’s excited because we’re going to have this gathering with all the youth of the world, and this is a very exciting time for renewal, of praying, and meeting together as a giant Church,” Bishop Delgado said, with the “focus on our young people.”
Bishop Delgado said a distinct feature of this year’s World Youth Day pilgrimage is that the archdiocese will be tailoring the pilgrimage catechesis to the participants, a “dialogue” in the “spirit of the synodal way” encouraged by Pope Francis.
Young people with many different stories, experiences, and dreams gathered for the World Youth Day Mass.
It will be the first World Youth Day for Tomas Silvera, Lucas’ friend. Tomas is a student at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High and a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes. He said he is excited to grow in his faith and for the adventure of “going to a country I’ve never been before.”
Teen Emily Rosario of St. Cecilia Parish in Hialeah, who attended World Youth Day in Panama, said she is on a quest for healing after her father’s death three years ago.
“I went through suffering and I was wounded, but I see God loves me so much and pilgrimages are a way he gives his love,” Emily said. “Why should I turn away when he is trying to heal me?”
“My history and the way God has acted in my life has encouraged me to have this zeal to look for God and go on pilgrimages, like in the early Church,” she added.
Her friend, Sofia Solorzano, said she is particularly excited because of the Marian focus this year: “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39) is the Bible quote chosen by Pope Francis as the motto.
Solorzano is a veteran pilgrim, as she also attended World Youth Day in Poland (2016) and Panama.
“I like seeing all the Catholics together and how big the Catholic Church is,” she said. “It’s so inspiring how all these people come together to celebrate.”
A first-time attendee, young adult Lakeisha Laguerre from Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission in Miami, said she is looking forward to delving into the community.
“I really want to go because I’m trying to get closer to God and expand my knowledge,” she said. “I’m excited to meet people and have more friends that share the same beliefs.”
At the end of Mass, Stephen Colella, cabinet secretary of Parish Life for the archdiocese, gave Archbishop Wenski a World Youth Day t-shirt and water bottle on behalf of all the pilgrims “as a token to pray for us and that we will pray for him.”
In his homily, Archbishop Wenski quoted Pope John Paul II, the founder of World Youth Day, and his message for today’s young people.
“‘Is not Christ,’ John Paul II asks, ‘the secret of true freedom and profound joy of heart? Is not Christ the supreme friend and the teacher of all genuine friendship? If Christ is presented to young people as he really is, they experience him as an answer that is convincing and they can accept his message, even when it is demanding and bears the mark of the Cross.’”
