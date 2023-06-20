Holy Rosary St. Richard School students Mya Moreau-Mansell, left, and Hayden Rouse pose with a soon-to-be-planted butterfly-attracting plant during the April 28, 2023, Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration in the Town of Cutler Bay.
Holy Rosary St. Richard School students in Lori Pagan's first-grade class cluster around a table as a presenter teaches with the EnviroScape Interactive Demonstration Model during the April 28, 2023, Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration in the Town of Cutler Bay.
Holy Rosary St. Richard School students Nadeen Yazji, front left, Mia Fachine, front right, Chad Stadmire, back left, and Giovanni Rosabal, back right, smile as they help to plant donated butterfly-attracting plants during the April 28, 2023, Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration in the Town of Cutler Bay.
CUTLER BAY | Holy Rosary-St. Richard School just became the first private school to co-host the Town of Cutler Bay’s Earth Day and Arbor Day event.
From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 28, 2023, students from grades one to five joined in interactive lessons and activities.
Those included an EnviroScape interactive demonstration of water pollution featuring a replica of Cutler Bay that helped students visualize how Cutler Bay’s stormwater drains function. Water represented rainwater. Water dyed red with food coloring signified pollution, and sprinkles were contaminants like fecal matter, red dyes from mulch, and fertilizer.
Floredenis Brown, Holy Rosary-St. Richard’s principal, said “the students were hands-on, and they were able to use all of these products to demonstrate how our storm drains can get clogged and drained. Once the plug came out of the prototype, the demonstration showed how the water and pollution spiraled down into our storm drains and destroyed them.”
The demonstration taught students how to conserve Cutler Bay’s waterways. Students also helped plant 300 donated butterfly plants. Pitching in to help were the donors: representatives from the Department of Public Works and Cutler Bay Police, Mayor Tim Meerbot, Councilman Richard Ramirez and other legislators.
“We are honored that we are the first private school that the Town of Cutler Bay has provided this wonderful opportunity to,” Brown said. “Our students have been working through our Garden Ministry to ensure that the garden lasts with our butterflies for years to come.”
