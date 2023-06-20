Earth Day Holy Rosary St. Richard

Holy Rosary St. Richard School students in Lori Pagan's first-grade class cluster around a table as a presenter teaches with the EnviroScape Interactive Demonstration Model during the April 28, 2023, Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration in the Town of Cutler Bay.

Holy Rosary St. Richard School students Mya Moreau-Mansell, left, and Hayden Rouse pose with a soon-to-be-planted butterfly-attracting plant during the April 28, 2023, Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration in the Town of Cutler Bay.
Holy Rosary St. Richard School students Nadeen Yazji, front left, Mia Fachine, front right, Chad Stadmire, back left, and Giovanni Rosabal, back right, smile as they help to plant donated butterfly-attracting plants during the April 28, 2023, Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration in the Town of Cutler Bay.

CUTLER BAY  |  Holy Rosary-St. Richard School just became the first private school to co-host the Town of Cutler Bay’s Earth Day and Arbor Day event. 

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 28, 2023, students from grades one to five joined in interactive lessons and activities. 

