MIAMI  |  Luz Alba had just arrived from Colombia six years ago when she became pregnant. She already had a 4-year-old son and was coming out of cancer treatment — surgery and radiation. 

The pregnancy “was such a scare because I was told it was not good in my situation, and that I could relapse. It was joy, but also fear,” Alba said. She had lost a seven-month pregnancy six months earlier, “and I still had not gone through that mourning.” In addition, her situation at the time was difficult, with no job, no car, no health insurance.

Raisingawareness.jpg
overcomingabortion6.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.