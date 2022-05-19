MIAMI BEACH | Cheers to Charity marked its 10th anniversary April 27, 2022, with 350 parishioners, clergy and friends gathering at the iconic Joe’s Stone Crab for good food, good fun and a good cause.
The money raised by the fundraiser, which was launched in 2012, has benefited the charitable works of the Archdiocese of Miami that serve those most in need.
This year, Cheers raised over $188,000, for a grand total of $1,065,146 over the last decade.
“The event sold out in three days this year, with more $5,000 and $10,000 sponsors than ever,” said Katie Blanco Bordeau, president of the archdiocese’s Development Corporation. “I think it is so popular because it is a win-win from every perspective. Great cause, great location, great atmosphere, a great way to gather as a community but also, as a table sponsor, with your friends and family.”
Watch for information on next year’s Cheers to Charity around February 2023 on the Development Office’s website.
Another fun fundraising event, the annual Havana Nights, took place May 12 at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora. Those proceeds benefit the Unaccompanied Minors Program of Catholic Charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.