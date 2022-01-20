TALLAHASSEE | Coach Dameon Jones said dimensions gave Chaminade-Madonna its sixth state championship: The Lions won because their offense became multi-dimensional while their defense forced Tampa Berkeley to become one-dimensional.
Sophomore Davion Gause ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and Cedrick Bailey threw for 154 yards and one touchdown to help the Lions oust first-time finalist Tampa Berkeley Prep 21-0 on Dec. 10, 2021, in the FHSAA Class 3A Football State Championship Game.
University of Central Florida signee Jamaal Johnson and Ohio State signee Kenyatta Jackson led a Lions defense that allowed only 31 rushing yards from a Berkeley Prep rushing attack averaging nearly 300 yards per game.
The win gave the Lions their sixth state title in 10 state finals and fourth in six consecutive finals under Jones. Chaminade-Madonna bounced back after a 25-22 state-final loss to Jacksonville Trinity Christian last year. The Lions’ defense posted its fifth shutout of the season.
Chaminade-Madonna’s journey back to the state final rode on the backs of several underclassmen. Gause ran for 762 yards as a freshman in last year’s eight-game schedule. He was an understudy behind University of Miami signee Thaddius Franklin. Gause turned those lessons into a 1,659-yard season this year. He had two of his biggest games against top-notch competition — he ran for 220 yards in a 7-0 victory over Georgia 6A champion Buford and 205 yards against Berkeley.
“He got to see how Thaddius worked, how Thaddius prepared for the game,” Jones said. “Right now, he’s following Thaddius’ footsteps, and he is on pace to do something special.”
Jones said this Lions team differed because of a top-notch passing game. Bailey and Jeremiah Smith, both sophomores, and junior Edwin Joseph formed the core of a passing offense that threw for 211.8 yards per game. Bailey finished with 1,883 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions.
Junior Duane Thomas provided the Lions a multitude of options. He ran for 478 yards this season and led the Lions with 51 catches for 721 yards and four touchdowns.
“In the past, we weren’t able to throw the ball like we wanted to,” Jones said. “This year, with Cedrick Bailey, we were able to throw the ball more. That opens up the running lanes because of receivers Edwin Joseph and Jeremiah Smith and Duane Thomas.”
Those players were tested with a schedule completely full of playoff teams — all at levels higher than the Lions’ Class 3A. The Lions defeated defending Class 8A champion Sanford Seminole on the road. Their only loss was a 26-24 loss to Plantation American Heritage, which lost to 5A champion Miami Central in the region semifinals. They followed that loss with a win at Tri-County Champion Christopher Columbus. Then they won at Georgia 6A champion Buford 7-0, then 26-23 at Seminole.
“Those games prepared us for Berkeley Prep and Florida High,” Jones said. “Those guys are physical as well. It’s good to see those type of teams before … it counts in the playoffs.”
Once the Lions earned the top seed in Region 4, the goal switched to state championship.
Jones said the team earned the state title with the work they put in all year. He said last year’s COVID protocols short-circuited the typical plan to build a state champion. Because the team didn’t have its spring or summer workouts in 2020, it felt “like we cheated it. This year, the kids earned the right to be there. They had a bad taste in their mouths from last year. I knew it would be a little different for them coming out this year. They were hungry. I knew they wanted it.”
Their 2020 state final loss also taught the team how faith can help you through adversity. Jones talked about relying on faith to drive their persistence. “We have chapel every Wednesday,” he said. “One thing we speak of is belief in God, and make sure he’s with you. At the end of the day, that’s all you have.”
Unlike most seasons, Chaminade-Madonna’s season did not end with the Class 3A state final. The Lions were invited to play Arizona Class 6A champion Gilbert Highland Dec. 17, 2020, in the GEICO State Championships Bowl Series at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High. The Lions, ranked 23rd in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25, beat Highland 35-24, capping their season at 12-1.
