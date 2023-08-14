Archbishop Thomas Wenski

 St. Irenaeus, an early Church Father once said: The glory of God is man fully alive, but the life of man is the vision of God.

 This explains why the Church has put so much emphasis on education. Catholic schools seek to help their students to achieve their full human potential, and in doing so, we believe that they can give glory to God and one day to obtain the vision of God.

