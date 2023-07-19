MIAMI  |  On May 26, 2023, Janeth and Jaime Arguello watched their daughter Jamie Cecilia Arguello walk across the stage at her high school graduation – an experience neither of them had, and a moment all three of them have worked and sacrificed for.  

arguello family

Jaime, Jamie, and Janeth Arguello smile for the camera after Jamie’s graduation from Msgr. Edward Pace High School on May 26, 2023.

Jamie graduated from Monsignor Edward Pace High School in the top 10% of her class, earning an AP  Capstone distinction while also graduating from the EMT Academy. She also was recognized as a Step Up Super Senior and received Pace’s St. Marcelin Champagnat Peer Ministry Award, among a multitude of other honors. Now a freshman at the University of Florida, Jamie was accepted into a total of 10 universities and offered five college scholarships. 

