SURFSIDE | Catholic Charities staff of the Archdiocese of Miami were on location and developing a response strategy yesterday near the stunning wreckage of a partially collapsed beachfront high-rise apartment building.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine announced Friday morning that 159 persons who lived in the 12-story Champlain Towers Condo in the beach town of Surfside remained unaccounted for, an increase from the 99 originally reported the evening of June 24. Around 120 residents had been accounted for, she added, but noted the numbers were "fluid."
Speaking to the Florida Catholic by phone from the temporary reunification center for family, friends and displaced residents desperate for information, a senior director of community-based services for Catholic Charities said she arrived at the “ground zero” site yesterday afternoon.
“I have worked hurricanes, but nothing like this: It is just a look of sadness you see on everyone’s face. It is heartbreaking,” said Jackie Carrion. She said Catholic Charities is making temporary housing and material assistance available following the catastrophe.
The reunification center, Carrion said, was buzzing with law enforcement, other charities and emergency response agencies as well as local religious chaplains, including a Catholic priest from St. Joseph, the nearest Miami Beach parish.
The 8 a.m. Mass at the parish June 25 was offered for the victims. Father Juan Sosa, St. Joseph’s pastor, said 10 of his parish families who lived in the building are unaccounted for and two are accounted for.
Catholic Charities expects to add local counseling services for anyone in need, as more members of the local Catholic community are beginning to say they knew someone who lived in the building.
At least one of those missing is Ana Mora, a just retired staff member at Belen Jesuit Prep in Miami, along with her husband, Juan, and their son, Juan Jr., a Belen 2007 graduate. The school sent out an email listing others who also are missing: the parents of another 2007 Belen graduate, Danny Urgelles; the brother (Richard) and sister-in-law of Frank Rovirosa, a class of 1978 graduate; Francis Plasencia, mother of 2009 graduate Pablo Plasencia; and the sister of a Jesuit priest, Father Manolo Maza.
There were also reports that two couples who are grandparents of students from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, were among the missing.
Video showing the building’s collapse in the early morning hours of June 24 and the subsequent news footage of the rubble brought to mind scenes of Sept. 11, 2001. Only four confirmed fatalities have been reported as of early morning June 25, but rescue workers yesterday recovered a teenage boy and his mother. Authorities also said 35 people who lived in the building have been accounted for.
There were some 55 units in the tower that collapsed, news reports said. An attached tower housing the remainder of the 136-unit complex remained standing Thursday afternoon but its residents have been evacuated.
Law enforcement has said they expect the death toll to climb higher as the slow work of search and rescue continues. The collapse occurred at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning and left what has been described as a horrific pile of “pancaked” wreckage.
Teams of search and rescue personnel have been working around the clock at the scene while the community waits to learn what caused the event and if there will be more survivors.
“I saw a lot of families supporting each other (today),” Carrion said. “There was a moment when the police called for a member of each family to go into the building (for private consultation). People want to know what is happening to their relatives, friends and loved ones.”
Catholic Charities, she added, has three rooms currently available for temporary housing at its New Life Family Center in downtown Miami and emergency food vouchers for survivors.
“I was able to speak with Fr. Sosa, who mentioned he was there earlier that day as well, and while I was speaking with him someone approached him requesting some kind of assistance and he attended to them. There are a lot of people helping, assisting the families,” Carrion said.
Miami’s WSVN Channel 7 reported last night that Jonah Handler, who attends Msgr. Edward Pace High School and plays for the school’s junior varsity baseball team, was among those pulled from the rubble, along with his mother. He reportedly suffered a few broken bones. It was unclear what injuries his mother sustained.
In a statement issued Thursday, Archbishop Thomas Wenski pledged prayers for the victims, their families and first responders.
“We all woke up this morning learning about the tragic news of the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium in Surfside. Search and rescue teams continue to sift through the rubble to find survivors and to recover the bodies of those who did not. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragedy,” Archbishop Wenski wrote.
“Our Catholic Charities and local clergy have joined with other voluntary agencies and faith leaders to assist in whatever way they can,” the archbishop added.
The Surfside township north of Miami Beach is popular with a vibrant mix of South Americans, tourists, Orthodox Jews, Russians and others.
Catholic Charities of Miami has announced an appeal collecting financial contributions for those affected by the building collapse but is not accepting material donations of food or clothing. Click here to donate.
