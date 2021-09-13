MIAMI | Staff from Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, including CEO Peter Routsis-Arroyo and Msgr. Roberto Garza, chairman of the board, were touring trailer parks in rural Louisiana this week to help local Catholic Charities agencies with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.
They were accompanied by Mauricio Villalta, a reporter from the archdiocesan station, Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM.
At the trailer parks, the Miami Catholic Charities team distributed food and cleaning supplies and provided referral information for FEMA, Red Cross shelters and feeding centers run by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
Catholic Charities continues to collect monetary donations to help those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and Mississippi. Those who wish to help can do so via the Catholic Charities website, ccadm.org.
The website is also set up to receive donations for the people of Cuba and those suffering after the Aug. 14, 2021 earthquake in southern Haiti.
The home page of the website has been reworked to clearly show the different donation options and separate the designations.
Donations for Hurricane Ida relief will go toward filling immediate needs such as water, hygiene supplies, and food.
Donations for Haiti will go toward supporting relief efforts to communities impacted by the earthquake.
Donations for Cuba will go toward providing assistance to Cubans impacted by the deterioration of the economy and social situation on the island.
Hurricane Ida slammed into south Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Ida entered at Port Fourchon as a strong Category 4 hurricane. Although the levees in New Orleans held this time, many surrounding areas suffered massive flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.