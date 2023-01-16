MIAMI  |  Caroline Hazelton is a foster parent of unaccompanied refugee children. She has always been concerned about immigration in the country and the world. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, she teaches English as a Second Language to immigrants arriving in South Florida.

“What really got our attention was the family separation in 2018,” said Hazelton. This prompted her and her husband to look for ways to get involved and help. They also enjoyed enough economic stability to be foster parents.

