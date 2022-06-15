Peter Routsis-Arroyo, far left, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, poses along with other recipients of Jewish Community Services awards, May 25, 2022. Next to him, from left, are Khalid Mirza of the Coalition of South Florida Muslim Organizations; Margie and Mark Buchbinder of Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest; Miriam Singer, president and CEO of Jewish Community Services of South Florida; and Shelley Niceley Groff, JCS past chairwoman and representative of Temple Beth Sholom, Miami Beach. All were recognized as JCS Stars for their exemplary contributions in support of the JCS Surfside Response Initiative and its Refugee Assistance Program.
MIAMI | When tragedy strikes, people of faith respond.
And so when a condominium collapsed in Surfside June 24, 2021, faith-based charities arrived at the scene almost immediately. That included Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami and Jewish Community Services of South Florida.
“We were two organizations that were there from the get-go,” said Peter Routsis-Arroyo, CEO of Catholic Charities.
Because of their joint work at the tragic scene, Jewish Community Services has honored Catholic Charities with one of its Star awards. The award was presented at JCS’ annual meeting, held May 25, 2022, at the Perez Art Museum Miami.
Miriam Singer, president and CEO of Jewish Community Services, explained that Catholic Charities was honored with a “collaborative partnership award” because of its “leadership and support” during the Surfside tragedy response, as well as during JCS’ resettlement of Afghan refugees in south Florida.
“I can’t tell you how important this partnership is to our clients and the community that we serve,” Singer told the Florida Catholic. “Catholic Charities has always stepped up to care for those who don’t have a voice.”
In the aftermath of the Surfside tragedy, Catholic Charities provided rapid re-housing and up to six months of rental assistance to those left homeless by the collapse. Catholic Charities also provided Jewish Community Services with a $50,000 grant for long-term case management of those affected.
“Thanks to the generous spirit of Catholic Charities, Jewish Community Services is able to continue serving 150 individuals that lost loved ones in the Surfside collapse, their family members, as well as individuals that lost their homes, and in some cases individuals that lost both their loved ones and their homes,” Singer said.
“No one agency can do it all, and you’re talking about two agencies that have over a 100-year history,” said Routsis-Arroyo, noting that Jewish Community Services was founded in 1920, and Catholic Charities in 1931.
“We have shared religious values and values of service to the poor and underserved,” said Singer. “It is really an honor to call Peter, the archbishop and the entire community of Catholic Charities our partners and our friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.