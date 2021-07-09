Father Christopher Marino, rector of St. Mary Cathedral who also is chaplain for the City of Miami Fire Rescue, discusses the effforts of the search and rescue teams with Peter Arroyo-Routis, executive director of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Miami. The two were at ground zero of the tower Champlain Towers South collapse July 2, 2021. Arroyo-Routis said Catholic Charities would be helping residents for the longterm. (ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO | FC)