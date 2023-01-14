CUBAN-HAITIAN-MIGRANTS-FLORIDA

A boat packed with more than 300 Haitian migrants, which ran aground off Ocean Reef, is seen as the U.S. Coast Guard attend to it in the Florida Keys, Florida, U.S. March 6, 2022. (OSV News photo/U.S. Customs and Border Protection handout via Reuters)

MIAMI |President Joe Biden's plan to address the influx of asylum seekers attempting to enter the United States, including boat refugees landing on Florida shores, is likely more a bandage than a permanent solution, according to church officials in southern Florida. However, the plan does open up the possibility of Catholic parishes having a role in sponsoring some asylum-seekers.?

Hundreds of migrants from Cuba and Haiti began arriving by boat in greater numbers in late December and the first weeks of 2023. On Jan. 1, 2023, approximately 300 people arrived by boat as refugees at Dry Tortugas National Park, located about 70 miles west of Key West, with an additional 45 entering Key West.?

