Jesuit Father Guillermo Garcia-Tunon, president of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, blesses the cornerstone of Our Lady of Belen Chapel, Oct. 30, 2021. When the building of a new church or chapel begins, it is desirable to celebrate a rite by which God's blessing may be implored on the work to be undertaken and the faithful may be reminded that the structure to be built of stones will be a visible sign of the living Church, God's building, which they themselves constitute. The cornerstone is fundamental to the construction to the construction of a stable building. The cornerstone is used metaphorically to refer to a key person or figure, namely the Messiah. In the gospel, Jesus uses Psalm 118 to declare himself the foundation stone for a new temple, “The Stone that the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone.” Jesus is the cornerstone for the , which is a living temple of the Spirit. The rite of blessing was presided by Fr. Guillermo M. García-Tuñón, S.J. ‘87, President of Belen, assisted by Fr. Christian Saenz, S.J, ‘95, Chaplain of Belen.