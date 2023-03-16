Marriage jubilarians

Elvira and Ernesto Frias of St. Agnes Parish in Key Biscayne, married 60 years, kiss during the annual Mass honoring sacramental marriage.

MIAMI  |  Martin and Ozema de Jesus raised 14 children during their 72-year marriage. 

They were the longest married couple at the annual archdiocesan celebration of sacramental marriage, which takes place around Valentine’s Day and coincides with the U.S. bishops’ National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14). This year’s Mass, celebrated Feb. 18, 2023 by Archbishop Thomas Wenski, brought as many as 212 couples to St. Mary Cathedral.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.