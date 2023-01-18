MIA BBall nuns 2

Sister Irene Regina, left of the Daughters of St. Paul, and Sister Margaret Ann Laechelin, of the Carmelites of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, shared their story of basketball, friendship and religious vocation at the 2002 World Youth Day in Toronto. They especially recalled one special moment when they both sat before the tabernacle in the dimly lit college chapel one evening after practice and prayed together.
MIA BBall nuns 1

Sister Irene Regina of the Daughters of St. Paul still shoots hoops when she gets a chance.

MIAMI | Divine intervention may be the only explanation for how two college teammates graduated, ventured off on different career paths miles apart and then, 40 years later, ended up on the same journey in Miami, both wearing habits.

“I think we met at the first practice on the basketball court,” said Pauline Sister Irene Regina, reflecting back to college days at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, where she first met Carmelite Sister Margaret Ann Laechelin.

