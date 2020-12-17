At St. Francis de Sales Church in Abaco, Nassau Archbishop Patrick Pinder led a delegation of Archdiocese of Miami Catholic Charities senior staff on a post-Hurricane Dorian tour of key locations on Feb. 19-21, 2020. With him were Peter Routsis-Arroyo, left, CEO of Miami’s Catholic Charities, and Msgr. Roberto Garza, board chairman for Catholic Charities Miami. Catholic Charities is now facilitating the disbursement of a $ 340,000 grant for rebuilding awarded by Catholic Charities USA.