MIAMI | Getting archdiocesan schools to compete in the annual Baby Bottle campaign has yielded over $220,000 for the Respect Life Office’s Pregnancy Help Centers.
Forty-three elementary and high schools — out of 62 in the archdiocese — took part in the campaign, which took place between October and November 2021. This was the first time schools participated in the annual event, until now held only at the parish level.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski visited the winning schools Jan. 24, 2022, to congratulate students personally.
The winning elementary schools were Epiphany in Miami, which raised over $29,600; St. Theresa in Coral Gables, which raised over $19,400; and Mother of Christ in Miami, which raised over $4,600.
The winning high schools were Archbishop Coleman Carroll in Miami, which raised over $7,700 and Msgr. Edward Pace in Miami Gardens, which raised over $4,400.
Archbishop Carroll’s donation averaged out to $20 per student; Epiphany’s to around $37 per student.
Rebecca Brady, archdiocesan director of Respect Life, congratulated the schools “on a very successful initiative” that will benefit “the moms, dads and babies whom we serve.”
Stay tuned, she added, for this year’s Baby Bottle Drive & Educational Initiative, which will take place during Respect Life Month in October.
To see the list of participating schools and the totals they collected, go to: https://bit.ly/ADOM_BabyBottles_Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.