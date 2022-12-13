Archbishop Thomas Wenski

We are interested in knowing who we are and where we come from. Thus, in recent years, due to advances in genetics and the wide availability of DNA testing, genealogies have become popular again. Many families are discovering their family trees thanks to DNA tests and companies like Ancestry.Com. The PBS series starring Henry Louis Gates, “Finding your roots,” painstakingly examines archives of public records in order to give celebrities new insights into their pasts – and entertains us while doing it.

Matthew’s Gospel begins with a genealogy of Jesus. The older Douay-Rheims translation gives us a series of “begots” beginning with Abraham who “begot” Isaac and ending some 16 verses later with Jacob who “begot” Joseph, “the husband of Mary, of whom was born Jesus, who is called Christ.”

