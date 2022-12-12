MIA Nativity blessed

Father Manny Alvarez, pastor at Little Flower Church in Coral Gables, admires and blesses the unveiled Nativity scene on church grounds on Nov. 28, 2022. The statues were recently remastered by painter and parishioner Kathleen Staples. At left is Father Andrew Tomonto, parochial vicar.

CORAL GABLES  |  Around Christmas 2021, Kathleen Staples visited the life-sized outdoor Nativity scene displayed on the grounds in front of Comber Hall, next to Little Flower Church in Coral Gables. While impressive, Staples found it lacking.

“I had noticed the Nativity figures. They all looked very dingy, and I was personally offended. It got to me. It’s such a beautiful church. They take pride in it, in the space, the lawn, the grounds,” recalled Staples, a painter and retired art teacher at the University of Miami. “I said I can do something about that.”

