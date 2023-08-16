Belen Art Show

Federico Vannini poses with his wife, Daisy Diaz, in front of a Madonna painting that will be part of the upcoming "Faith, Beauty and Devotion" exhibit at the Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami.
Belen Art Show

God, Mary, angels and a Carmelite saint pictured in this 17th century Genoese painting is part of the "Faith, Beauty and Devotion," an upcoming exhibit at the Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami.
Belen Art Show

The medieval "Mystical marriage of Saint Catherine" was made with tempera and gold. The 15th century work is part of "Faith, Beauty and Devotion," an upcoming exhibit at the Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami.
Belen Art Show

This 17th century oil of the martyrdom of St. Sebastian is part of "Faith, Beauty and Devotion," an upcoming exhibit at the Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami.

MIAMI  |  Artworks spanning more than four centuries — from the Middle Ages to the 18th century — will be on display starting mid-September at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School.

“Faith, Beauty and Devotion: Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque Paintings” will show 30 pictures from Italian and Flemish masters. The show is set for Sept. 16 to Dec. 10 at the on-campus Saladrigas Art Gallery.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.